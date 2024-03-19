Between Free SHS and Guinea fowls, which one is more important? - Afia Schwarzenegger asks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted persons who are vehemently criticising the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy that was implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to her, the reports that some Free SHS students study under trees, making the policy not beneficial, do not make sense because the incumbent president introduced such an initiative.



She argued that the education policy should be appreciated by Ghanaians due to the fact that it did not exist during former President John Dramani Mahama’s time in office. Adding that, he prioritised spending money on Guinea fowls instead of other beneficial initiatives.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia indicated that Ghanaians should be grateful to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for its social intervention policies, regardless of the shortcomings.



“Ghanaians should appreciate the current situation of the country because if it were to be the other political party [NDC], it would have been worse. Dr Bawumia will rule this country and take us forward. People are chiding Free SHS because some students study under trees yet the other political party never gave us such a thing.



“NDC has nothing to say, we saw what they did when they ruled the country for eight years. During their tenure, was the Free SHS existing in the classroom, and Akufo-Addo brought it under the trees? Between education [Free SHS] and Guinea fowls, which one is more important?” she quizzed.



Afia remarked after some individuals, including members of the NDC, lambasted President Akufo-Addo for not implementing the Free SHS policy in a good manner due to the challenges it faces, such as the infrastructural deficit.



Some educational experts and politicians have called for a review of the policy, yet the government has not heeded the calls.



