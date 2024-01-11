Being single, childless in my 30s is terrible - DJ Cuppy cries out

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has described as terrible being a single and childless woman in her thirties.



DJ Cuppy said this in a tweet on her X account on Wednesday.



Florence, however, added that she has been able to do what she wants all the time.



“Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible. All I ever do is exactly what I want all the time,” the tweet reads.



Recall Cuppy, in December 2022, confirmed her relationship with Ryan Taylor, the UK boxer, after a viral video suggested a marriage proposal.



She revealed they got engaged after 25 days of knowing each other.



However, in July 2023, the pair sparked rumours they were no longer together after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.



Cuppy recently opened up about the failed relationship while talking about the setbacks in her life at an event.