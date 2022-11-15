Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Ghanaian socialite, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has stated that abstaining from sex has been the best decision she has ever made in life.



One can recall that in November 2021, the popular actress mentioned that she was tired of looking for love.



“I think I have to stop looking for love because I am tired. All the men that come my way are after something else and not real love. They either want to get into your pants or just take pride in the fact that they are dating Efia Odo which does not work for me.



“I dated a couple of guys back then and all didn’t work. I wish I were married with children because that is what I want right now. I understand love and when a man understands me it is very easy for us to roll. I am not a difficult person and I am very submissive when I am in love,” she told Graphic Showbiz at the time’;’ she stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



But Efia Odo who claims to have since been enjoying her single life has taken to social media to disclose how the decision to also ‘keep her legs shut’ has positively paid off.



In a tweet on, November 15, 2022, she said, “Being celibate has been the best decision of my life.”



Efia Odo’s tweet came as a shock to many, considering that she is popular for her sexually suggestive way of dressing.



Efia seems to have given up on love since 2018 when she got public and cuddly with her now ex-lover, Kweku Reveloe.



Being celibate has been the best decision of my life !!!! — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) November 14, 2022

