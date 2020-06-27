Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Jonilar Laryea ,contributor

Beef alert: Dede Supa and Sister Afia at each other’s throat on social media

Just Incase you don’t know what’s trending right now, let me fill you in.



Ghana’s new music sensation, Dede Supa and Sister Afia are battling each other on Instagram in a new industry.



Even though it’s not clear how this started a tweet by Sister Afia shows she’s not happy about an interview Dede Supa granted somewhere.



“ You go on interviews to talk bad about me when you don't even know me. Now every upcoming musician wants to attack me to build their career smh. Girl you ain't worth my attention be careful and focus on your music because surviving in this music industry is tougher than you think”



Dede Supa also in a response posted on Instagram saying “ Be direct and bold whenever you get the nerve to address me. Or are you simply scared to mention my name? Enough with this upcomer crap! You call your girls slay nation so that makes you what? And why are you offended cos honestly I don’t see nothing wrong being a slay queen. I am simply not one! @sista.afia“



The relationship between both artistes is unknown until they decided to punched each other.



The closer to this event was the release of Dede Supa’s new Single, ‘Mad ting’ where she asked other musicians to literally go to bed because she has finally landed as the queen of the game.



Listen and judge for yourself





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.