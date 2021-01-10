Entertainment of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Be wise, Nigel Gaisie and associates are thieves - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Self-styled female comedian

Self-styled female comedian, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger has advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their involvement with Prophet Nigel Gaisie and his associates.



According to her, the Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel and his associates are thieves.



Her comment follows the inability of Nigel Gaisie and other prophets who are known of prophesying about national events to predict the new speakership position in Alban Bagbin's favour.



The ex-Nadowli-Kaleo MP beat NPP's Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye to become Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



But in a Facebook post, however, Afia Schwar wondered why the "so-called prophets" didn't see this coming.



She wrote, "Our so-called Prophets didn't see Alban Bagbin becoming the speaker of parliament. Be wise Nigel Gaisie and associates are thieves!"



