Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Be patient, perfect your craft – MzVee to Ghanaian female artistes

Dancehall Musician MzVee

Ghanaian female musician MzVee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has advised her colleague female musicians to be patient.



The Sheriff hitmaker said her colleague female artistes should “be very patient because if you're not patient, you will find yourself in places you are not supposed to be and you will become depressed”.



According to her, “people have talent and they want to show it” but it is “especially very hard for us girls”.



“You will enter into one office and before you tell them what you want, they want to sleep with you. It's a lot of things for us women,” she lamented.



She, thus, encouraged female artistes to be patient and keep perfecting their craft and themselves.



She also expressed her appreciation to Ghanaians for the love and support shown her since she came back onto the music scene.



“Since I came back, there's one thing many people are saying about me: that they like the new me, because I am more confident, more relaxed and I think I will deliver better. I'm the type of person I am today just because I am free, I feel free and I feel happy”, the singer told Accra-based UTV on Saturday, 1 August 2020.



She also urged her fans to keep supporting her.

