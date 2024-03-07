Bawumia’s ‘comical’ gestures when speaking in public are childish! - Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Andrews Kwabena, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his gestures when addressing the public.



According to him, Dr Bawumia's gestures, such as throwing his hands around and laughing at some points when addressing the public, do not speak well of his status as vice president.



He stated that Bawumia's actions are indications that he is not fit enough to be elected as the president of Ghana. He described Bawumia's gestures as "comical and childish."



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Kyiri Abosom chided Bawumia for the gestures he makes when speaking in public.



"When Bawumia is addressing the public, he throws his hands around and shakes his body like he takes us for granted. How can a serious person like him be making comical gestures when delivering a speech in public?



"It is childish and he cannot rule this country with some of these attitudes. When there is an urgent issue where everyone is concerned then he laughs and makes unnecessary gestures when addressing us," he said.



Bawumia will be competing with former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other candidates.



The election is slated for December 7, 2024.



Watch the video below







SB/BB