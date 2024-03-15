Bawumia is the reason 'ride hailing' services come to our homes without stress - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has heaped praises on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for embarking on a digitalization initiative which has helped to make things easier in the country.



She explained that when she came to Accra for the first time, she did not know the routes to various places, so she had to hire a motor rider to lead her to where she was heading.



The gospel musician noted that in the current dispensation through the digitalization agenda championed by the vice president, such things exist no more due to the efficient use of Google map which gives directions to various destinations.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah indicated that ride-hailing services such as Bolt and Uber vehicles can locate their customers easily due to Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization agenda.



“When I came to Accra at first I did not know the routes so I had to let a motorrider (Okada) lead me to the destination. By God's grace, through Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization effort, Google Maps became efficient, it directs drivers (Bolt and Uber) to their destinations safely.



“I know it will get to a time when fuel stations will be digitalized in the sense that it will require the insertion of a card for one to get it and not human beings managing it,” she said.



Dr. Bawumia has spearheaded various digitalization initiatives which have improved the fortunes of the nation.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB