Music of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Battle of backsides’ as Andy Dosty lines up bootylicious ladies for ‘1K’ video

play videoA scene from the music video

After months of anticipation, ace radio presenter, disc jockey and rapper Andy Dosty has finally released the official music video for his single ‘1K’ which features KiDi and EL and it’s worth the wait, some analysts have said.



Shot and directed by Yaw Skyface, the frame opens to a beautiful seaside resort, setting the mood right for a serene experience only to switch to the theme of the song as beautiful ladies with different shapes and sizes of backsides appeared in turns to showcase their goodies.



Seated at the entrance of a building where a party is scheduled to take place, Andy Dosty, clad in white apparel with a hat and sunglasses to match, treats himself to a cigar while KiDi stands on the other side in a similar outfit to assess the rumps. The first two appear to not have met their expectations but jaws would drop, eyes would roll at the sight of the third and one would not hesitate to lavish ‘1K’ on that.



A formation dance and individual exhibition of dance prowess including wiggling of waists and twerking complement the colourful video which stars filmmaker Fiifi Coleman and a bevy of ladies.



The song was produced by Pee. It was mixed and mastered by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual and released in June 2020.



Enjoy the video below.





