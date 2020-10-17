Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Ban on Celebrity endorsement of alcohol won’t make Ghana progress – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, says the ban on celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages and betting companies will not help the country to go forward.



The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) in 2015 placed a ban on the use of celebrities for advertising of alcoholic beverages.



In 2020, the Gaming Commission has also banned celebrities from endorsing and taking ambassadorial deals from betting companies.



This has not gone down well with creatives who think the regulatory bodies are not being fair and taking food from their mouth.



The latest to join the fight is the Dancehall King, Shatta Wale.



“Those in the creative art industry should wake up and stand against the ban of advertising for alcoholic drinks and sports betting. This is very sad but it will not affect me but rather other people in the industry,” he said.



He went on further to say, “Actors, actresses and anybody in the creative arts industry will lose a lot if this ban is not lifted. Ghanaian celebrities should wake up and talk against some laws of the FDA and the Gaming Commission.”



“We as a nation should change the way we do our things sometimes because it is not everything that will help us as we are going forward as individuals,” he added

