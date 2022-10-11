Baabs wins maiden edition of UCC Campus Icon Music Reality Show

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

It was a surreal moment for Baaba Dacosta, a level three hundred (300) Nursing student of the University of Cape Coast when she was announced the winner of the maiden SRC Campus Icon Music Reality show.



Baaba Dacosta with the stage name ‘Baabs’ wowed the crowds with her sterling performances during the event organized by the University of Cape Coast Students’ Representative Council in collaboration with the Department of Music and Dance and the Campus Broadcasting Services of the University of Cape Coast.



Her performances at the grand finale reflected her determination from the auditions and elimination stages.



The Competition



The competition began with over seventy-two applicants who were University of Cape Coast students applying to become UCC’s maiden Icon. They went through two faces of auditions on 7th May 2022 and 16th August 2022 respectively.



After the two rounds of auditions, 20 contestants were selected from the pool of talents to battle it out for the crown.



Grand Finale



Baabs seemed to have everything under control when she proved to be worthy of her performances during the two sessions and started receiving applause from her fans and all who had thronged the grounds to witness the history being made.



After filtering the contestants to five and winning the highlife session, Baabs went on to win the day with a rendition of Nigerian artistes Lojay and Sarz Monalisa and backing from the bandsmen.



Scoring high marks from all the judges after her performances, she thus emerged as the first SRC icon for UCC beating Cute TJ, and one of the few rappers to sail through, Khing Bhello.



Winners



Cute TJ emerged as the 1st runner-up and was awarded a cash prize of GHC 3000 and a record deal.



Rapper, Khing Bhello taking the 2nd runner-up spot was also awarded GHC 2,000 and a record deal.



Baabs the winner goes home with an opportunity to record a single and video clip with an established music producer and a mentorship deal including a cash amount of GHC 5,000