BREAKING: Highlife legend George Darko is dead

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician Mr. George Darko has passed on.



The burger highlife pioneer died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, according to Hitz FM presenter Andy Dosty.



Andy Dosty, who made the announcement on his ‘DayBreakHitz’ show and monitored by GhanaWeb, said, “News reaching us indicates that Nana Ampem Darko, popularly known as George Darko, has passed on.”



The late George Darko was popular in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, and his songs are some of the most timeless and enduring highlife tracks in Ghanaian music circles.



Notable of his songs are; ‘Akoo Te brofo’, ‘Prempremsiwaa’, ‘Moni Palava’, and many others.



He doubled as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, who have sold 'Burger Highlife' across the world, particularly in Germany.



In 2012, he staged a concert to celebrate 30 years of the genre.



The emergence of ‘Burger Highlife’



Burger Highlife years ago was a whole subculture with its fashion and way of life.



The genre through the years found a perfect home in ‘Highlife’ being the universal genre.



Through the likes of George Darko, Lee Duodu, and Charles Amoah, the genre has grown over the years, with a huge following.



It is a distinctive form of highlife music created by Ghanaian immigrants to Germany and considered a German musical style.



