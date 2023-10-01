BBNaija's Phyna fights back; exposes her father and spills more secret about her family

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Following rumours that BBNiaja Season 7 winner, Phyna, had ghosted her family after she won the reality TV show in 2022, she has taken to social media to fight back.



Earlier, Phyna’s father, Mr Otabor, claimed he had never seen his daughter since she won the BBNaija prize.



Speaking in an interview that has gone viral, Phyna recounted how she had to beg for parental love while growing up as a girl child.



Phyna, who claimed she had been deeply heartbroken by his father’s recent allegation exposed her parents for how badly they had treated her.



According to her, it has always been said of her that she’s not her father’s daughter.



Phyna mentioned she lacked parental love and was made to beg for it while growing up.



“Growing up I always hear you are not my daughter. you are not my daughter. Yet I would beg for parental love … the truth is I have always begged people to love me Today I have finally accepted it. NO wonder I for say…. guess no an ORPHAN.”