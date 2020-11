Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

BAMA 2020: Full list of winners, Pataapa honored as Comic Legend

The 3rd edition of the Bono Ahafo Music Awards (BAMA2020) came off on Saturday, 7th October night at the Community Center, Techiman.



The award scheme which is designed to Promote, Honor and Celebrate music made in Brong Ahafo Region and hard working artist/musicians in the region saw yet another successful event.



The event saw performances from Doris Owusu Ansah, Olasty GH, Hydrogen, Kwasi Khing Burner, Don Cemon, Nana Wan among others.



The memorable night also saw awards being bestowed to personalities who have outshined in the creative arts, where Sammy Baah Flex was named the Outstanding Creative Arts Personality of the year.



Doris Owusu Ansah was crowned Bono Ahafo Music Awards Artiste of the year. She also won two more awards including the Gospel Artiste of the year and Gospel Song of the year.



However, other outstanding winners included Bosom P-Yung who won two awards, Hydrogen, Obisi, Olasty Gh and others.



Guru, Joyce Blessing and Kooko, were all honoured BAMA Legendary act's of the year 2020, while Pataapa was also honoured Ghana Comic Legend of the year.



Other big winners included Nankwe Hassan, who was adjudged Social Media Influencer of the year, Felisco also won Best Blogger of year and Promotor Koolic won best Promoter of the year.



See Full List Below:



SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR - NANKWE HASSAN



RADIO/TV ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR - WNNERS FM (FIRE ENTERTAINMENT - TECHIMAN)



HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR - HALLY WOLLF (ONE DAY)



HIP LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR - OLASTY GH



BEST EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR - DJ DYNAMIC



REGGAE ARTIST OF THE YEAR - KURABASO REDFYAH



REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR - LYONI JONES - (SAVAGE HEART) HIGH LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR - NOAH AMPONSAH (BELA BIE)



BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR - GRANDSTYLE FAMILY



BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR - FREDDY BEATZ



INTERNATIONAL ACT OF THE YEAR - KURABASO REDFYAH (GUD OVER EVIL FT. BLAKK RASTA × MANA FYNN)



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - ABOATEA KWASI (AKOSUA DOMPO)



HIGH LIFE ARTIST OF THE YEAR - OBISI



ALBUM OF THE YEAR - ADAMX BI (ODO NSUO)



BEST INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR - SAMBEE SALAMIX



BEST RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR - DJ UPTOWN (HIGH RADIO - BECHEM)



NON BAMA VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - WISYSEVEN (HALLELUJAH)



RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR - OSOMAFO (CLASSIC FM TECHIMAN)



DANCEHALL ARTIST OF THE YEAR - SAMBEE SALAMIX



RADIO / TV ENTERTAINMENT HOST OF THE YEAR - CASCOLA (WINNER FM - TECHIMAN)



GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR - DORIS OWUSU ANSAH



AFRO POP / TRAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - BOSOM P-YUNG



STUDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR - BAKOJI



STUDENT SONG OF THE YEAR - MASARATY (ENO BI LIE)



ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA HOUSE OF THE YEAR - KFM (TECHIMAN)



MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR - ABI IMA (ZANZIBA)



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR - DORIS OWUSU ANSAH (EDA BI REBA)



HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR - CHAPTERZ (NIPA NYE)



OVERALL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR - FELIX AIDOO (NKOMODE FM - KINTAMPO)



DISCOVERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR - X B



BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR - NANA WAN (HWAN KORAA FT. YAW BERK × YAA THURSDAY)



NON BAMA ARTIST OF THE YEAR - DON SIMON



NON BAMA VIDEO OF THE YEAR - DON SIMON (ASEDA)



HIP POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - HYDROGEN



BEST PROMOTER OF THE YEAR - PROMOTER KOOLIC



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR - SUBA AFRICA (ASEM NO AWIEYE)



BEST BLOGGER OF THE YEAR - FELISCO



NON BAMA GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR - KORSHIVI (MADE A WAY)



ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR - YUN KOBE



SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR - KAAKYIRE (ABENAA)



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR - LADY COMFORT (GYE MESO)



BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR - KURABASO REDFYAH (GUD OVER EVIL FT. BLAKK RASTA × NANA FYNN)



NON BAMA SONG OF THE YEAR - WISYSEVEN (HALLELUJAH)



DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR - NOBLE STONE (NOT AGAIN)



AFRO POP / TRAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR - BOSOM P-YUNG



NON BAMA GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR - ROBERT FEARNOT)



BAMA LEGENDARY ACT OF THE YEAR - GURU



BA CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR - BIZZY MEDIA (DUBAI BASED)



BA CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR - AKINA CITY HOTEL (TECHIMAN)



BA CREATIVE ARTS INVESTOR - TYCO CITY HOTEL (SUNYANI)



BAMA LEGENDARY ACT OF THE YEAR - C. S. T AMANKWAH



BAMA LEGENDARY ACT OF THE YEAR - JOYCE BLESSING



BAMA AFRICAN LEGEND OF THE YEAR - BLEZZED CHILD



BAMA LEGENDARY ACT OF THE YEAR - KOOKO



GHANA COMIC LEGEND OF THE YEAR - PATAPAA



OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ARTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR - SAMMY BAAH FLEX



OVERALL BAMA ARTISTE OF THE YEAR - DORIS OWUSU ANSAH

