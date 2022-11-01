Azuka is an angel who stands 2000 inches tall - Ogya Nyame

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian preacher and leader of the Shinning Grace Chapel International, Prophet Isaac Appiah, known chiefly as Prophet Azuka or Ogya Nyame has explained that he 'serves' a male angel known as Azuka.



According to the prophet, Azuka is a male angel who stands about 2000 inches tall and has been put in charge to bless Africans and provide for their needs.



The question many have been looking for an answer to is whether he believes in God.



The preacher whose 'strange' prophetic deliverances and miracles have gone viral on social media in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni disclosed that it was God who called him to preach the good news.



"God revealed to me that Azuka is the angel put in charge of blessing Africans. He helps people..." he said. "You can google it, he is not a demon or dwarf. Before you can take up that name and spirit, you need to meet some demands. You can't just pick up a name, you need to perform some directions before it can grow. I was told that that force was my ticket to conquering Africa. It is manifesting, my videos are viral on TikTok and in Africa."



"My angel is male, he is 2000 times taller than me and yes I have seen his face before," he told GhanaWeb in an interview with Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment.



Prophet Azuka has instructed his critic to humble themselves as he educates them on how things operate in the spiritual realm.



He added that one requires spiritual eyes to appreciate his works.



"I can transform into an angel, I can come to you in different forms and shapes and you wouldn't recognize me. I can transform myself into a madman and anything physically.



"I can transform into an old woman and take something precious from you. The country doesn't understand things of the spirit so I will tell them to just keep quiet! Humble yourself and let us bless you with what we have," these are the words of Prophet Azuka to critics.







