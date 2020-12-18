Music of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ayisi drops afrobeats version of popular Christmas carols on 'An Afro Christmas’ EP

Ghanaian artiste, Ayisi formerly known as A.I

Surely, it’s more than apparent now that he is way too unusual to predict by fans and even naysayers if there be any.



After releasing ‘Prayer’ and ‘Mokole’ earlier this year, he’s back with an unexpected EP.



The EP is an Afrobeats rendition of all your favourite Christmas carols and boy, everyone must hear this tape.



Titled "An Afro Christmas" and produced by Groovy, the tape is not only very danceable to but it’s also such a classy Ghanaian if not African production with a heart-warming performance from Ayisi himself.



Talking about the project, Ayisi said: "Christmas has always brought a cathartic moment with it and even though I wasn’t much of a ‘carols’ person growing up, I wanted to somewhat capture these songs in an Afrobeat version and hope people would warm up to it.



"I had fun recording them and learning the correct lyrics to them also lol. I just wanted to give the people something to celebrate the times with and instead of a single of mine, I decided to go through with a tape of carols, Afrobeat carols. Hence, An Afro Christmas. Please enjoy it."



For this season and many more to come, we at least hope he would do more than five of these carols for the festive seasons as some would argue that just five aren’t enough.

