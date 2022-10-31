Ayisha Modi joins Mzbel’s Asibolanga challenge

Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest to join Mzbel’s dance challenge stemmed from her new viral song, “Asibolanga,” is popular Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, also known as ‘She loves Stonebwoy.'



Ayisha, who is also Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, was spotted online, grooving to the song which is believed to be a jab at the comedienne.



Afia and Ayisha’s famous banter was characterized by harsh insults, and strong allegations that shook the entertainment industry.



The two, ever since their feisty internet fight ended, do not see eye-to-eye and perhaps, the Asibolanga challenge is Ayisha’s new opportunity to poke Afia Schwarzenegger again.



However, more individuals are participating in the #Asibolanga challenge, which has taken over social media since the song’s release on October 28, 2022.



The tune’s controversial title, 'Asibolanga', is a name often used by Nana Tornado to refer to Afia after they fell out and started beefing each other on social media.



Checkout the video shared by Mzbel below:









