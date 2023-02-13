Avor wins Pose for Africa 2023

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

After weeks of poses and tasks, Avor (Francisca Avorgbedor) emerged tops in this year's Pose For Africa final at the 2927 event center, Tesano in Accra.



The 21-year-old TA at the Accra Technical University shrugged off stiff competition from Nyamekye (Rebecca Ntsiful) and Afowaa (Jennifer) in the well-organized event.



And for her efforts, she received an all-expenses paid travel package to participate in an in international runway event later in the year, a sash as well as a frame of her best shot.



Nyamekye and Afowaa followed as Silver and Bronze Models in second and third positions respectively.



The winner expressed great joy saying, "I am so excited about this, and I thank the organizers of the event for the platform. It exposed me to a lot of things hitherto considered as a challenge. I am a better person now than before in many aspects."

CEO of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum summarised her impressions in simple terms -" It's been fulfilling, my joy stems from the fact that we have achieved our objective of giving the eight contestants the platform to express themselves."



The Pose For Africa reality show is a female models reality show which empowers aspiring models and projects them unto international runway platforms.

It primarily seeks to groom and nurture young female models.