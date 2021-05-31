Avoid demonic artists, use your spiritual intelligence – Kwik Action cautions music producers

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Legendary music producer Kwik Action has cautioned his colleagues to be spiritually inclined when signing on artists.



He said the prevalence of producing ungrateful musicians is because they failed to use their spiritual intelligence.



Speaking as a panellist on SimplyShowbiz with MzGee, Kwik Action further explained that the use of spiritual intelligence means a psychological background check on prospective signees. He said it is deadly to deal with people you have no idea about their social and recreational lives.



Joseph Appiah, Known as Kwick Action, said music producers need to do a thorough physical and spiritual background check on musicians they want to sign onto the label.



He said, “A lot of people have lived with me because of music. I do not smoke, drink or do drugs. Here is the case, we don’t check their backgrounds. Sometimes it doesn’t matter, and sometimes it does matter. Both spiritually and physically, you need to check and be sure.”



He mentioned that this step is popular amongst Muslims when going into a new venture. He said every Muslim would check things out before a take a step into something new. And if it will not work, they won’t venture.



According to Kwik Action, failure to do these preliminary checks invited demonic forces into his life. Things he asked them not to do, that was what they did to affect his brand.



He recounted how a particular signee under him liked to smoke with the big guys in the industry. And even though he told him to stop, he continued smoking. And this behaviour was indirectly affecting his brand.