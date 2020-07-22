Music of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Samuel Kumah, Contributor

Avail yourself after coronavirus and crown me highlife king – Moshosho to Kuami Eugene

Singer Moshosho

Ghanaian budding musician, Osei Yaw, known in showbiz circles as Moshosho in an interview on Pan Africa TV has stated he is about to storm the music industry when coronavirus is over.



According to him, he is poised to unleash great highlife tunes that will take the industry by storm.



In the interview sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the new highlife artiste said Kuami Eugene who touts himself as a highlife musician and trumpets 'highlife music' in his songs, should avail himself after the Covid-19 pandemic is over and crown him king of highlife music.





