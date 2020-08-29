Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: MET TV, Contributor

August Worship goes virtual on Sunday with launch of Healing Stream Album

Eric Jeshurun

One of the biggest gathering on the gospel events calendar, August Worship, will go virtual on Sunday, August 30, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



This edition will also serve as the launch for the much awaited Healing Stream album of the ever dynamic gospel music gem, Eric Jeshurun.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic and protocols put in place, the event will be streamed live on GHone, Praise Television and other social media handles of Eric Jeshurun.



According to the man behind the event, Eric Jeshurun, "this is our first virtual edition. It's really exciting to have the whole world connect together. I feel this year's event has a whole international feel to it, with artistes from all over the world, Canada, Germany, Nigeria and of course Ghana," he said.



He added that the likes Joe Mettle , Efe Grace , Kofi Dartey , Mag Psalms , Nadia Kofie and himself Eric Jeshrun the host, will leave a lasting memory which will change lives and situation on Sunday.



Talking about the the Healing Stream album, he said, "it's what I have been working on for the past 5years. I felt a strong restriction and opposition until this year. There were times when files will go mistakenly missing etc but we are here now...and am really excited. I feel the world needs healing from all the happenings fo the past few months," Jeshurun said.



On the challenges encountered, he said there had been a lot of work especially with production, adding that It is not easy financing as well as promoting a work of art or ministry here in Africa but once its God's calling, it must be obeyed for He supplies.



"I featured some of the best musicians in Africa like Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Irene Logan and Efe Grace, and there is a blend of gospel genres, songs to dance to , some to reflect , some to worship with and some for encouragement and comfort," he revealed.



The album was produced by Eric Jeshrun, Francis Kwaku Osei , Billy Selasie , and Dave Da Music Box.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.