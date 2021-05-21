Atea Tina shares inspiration behind hit single ‘By Force’

Entertainment of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian vocalist, Atea Tina has described her latest single ‘By Force’ which features the ‘Rap Doctor’ Okyeame Kwame as an inspirational piece for these trying times.



She believes the world will bounce back but insists the rebound will only be possible if the world and its people are aggressive.



“After everything that has happened, with COVID-19 rampaging the world, lives that have been turned upside down, it was just laid upon my heart that we have to come back”, she told Kester on Y107.9FM’s 'Weekend Rush' show.



She encouraged Ghanaians that regardless of the effects of the pandemic suffered by all, “we are not letting this virus overcome us but we are going to kick it out and reclaim our normal lives by force.”



On her accord, the song is also a personal motivation to her.



“It is also for me. I am coming back to the music scene with force and nothing is going to stop me. It’s been a long time ago so coming out now again, I am coming with a renewed force”, she reiterated.



‘By Force’ was produced by award-winning record producer Kaywa and the music video directed by Rex.