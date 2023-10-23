Aside from admitting she is bisexual, tell us what else Ama Governor did – MC Yeboah to General Legal Council

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Ghanaian entertainment pundit cum TV presenter, MC Yeboah, has asked the General Legal Council to specify their reasons for disqualifying Ama Governor from being called to the Bar.



The social media influencer did not participate in the recent batch of enrolment ceremony for lawyers and the Legal Council’s statement expressed that their decision was based on her conduct leading up to her application.



However, reacting to this, MC Yeboah, who is still pondering over possible reasons why Ama Governor wasn’t called to the Bar said all she can think of is the fact that she boldly admitted to being bisexual on TV.



In a discussion on the United Showbiz, the pundit said it is prudent that the council informs the public of the specific charges of misconduct brought against her, to deter others from towing the same lane.



“They did not list the exact things. I want to tell them to tell us the specific things she did so that in the near future, some of us won’t repeat the same mistakes," she said. "Because I think if you rule out the lesbianism bit, I don’t really see what other conduct they are talking about. Or is it because she is a social activist?”



Meanwhile, the development has since resulted in a public debate with many questioning the basis for her refusal.



While some commended the General Legal Council for its decisions, it has also received massive backlash from social media users and some fans and sympathizers of the influencer.



Ama Governor, however, is yet to speak on the issue.





