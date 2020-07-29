Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Asem should seek medical attention - Producer

Asem, Ghanaian musician

Music producer John Mensah Sarpong of JMS production is calling for immediate medical attention for hiplife musician Asem



The 'Bye Bye' hitmaker has been off from the music scene for a long time and many of his fans and music lovers keep asking for his whereabouts.



In recent times, those who follow him on social media keep asking if everything is alright with him because he now speaks patois a lot, attacking fellow musicians and sometimes he is seen training in a gym despite having lost weight.



In one of his recent videos, Asem born Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah is seen sitting at the beach, drinking and smoking an unknown substance with his usual patois and rap.



Commenting on Asem’s issue on Anigye Mmr3 hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM, John Mensah Sarpong, who is well known for producing a lot of gospel musicians, said the musician needs help because the Asem he knew is not the Asem he is seeing.



"It will be good if he seeks medical attention,” he suggested.

