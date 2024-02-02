'Aseda' is still the biggest gospel song in Ghana - Nacee

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Gospel musician and sound engineer Nacee has expressed his confidence that his song Aseda is still the best gospel song of the year under review.



Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nacee said that Aseda is still topping charts in 2024 and he does not see any other gospel song that can match it.



According to him, Aseda has a simple message that resonates with many people and that is why they still love it even after almost a year of its release.



“My checks show that Aseda is still reigning and topping charts even in 2024. I don’t know which gospel song beats it at the moment.



“The message is simple and many people can relate to it, reason people are still in love with it even after almost a year of its release,” he said.



He also said that Aseda deserves to win several awards at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He added that his Kavod concert was a huge success and that he was proud of the impact that Aseda made in the year under review.



With the impact Aseda made, I think it would not be bad if it sweeps about four to five awards this year. My Kavod concert was also sold out and patrons can testify to that. In the year under review, Aseda stands tall and I am proud of the impact it made,” he said.



Nacee also revealed that he has a lot of surprises for his fans this year, starting with a new song in March.



He said that he has a lot of collaborations and songs to release this year and that he wants Ghanaians to be ready for them.



I don’t want to give much away about what I intend doing this year but just want to surprise Ghanaians. I have a lot of collaborations and songs to release this year and I just want Ghanaians to get ready for it,” he said.



Nacee, whose real name is Nana Osei, is an award-winning musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. He has won many awards including Album of the Year at Ghana Music Awards.



