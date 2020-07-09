Entertainment of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Artistes buy fans - J.Derobie

Dancehall musician, J.Derobie

It is a common occurrence for fast-rising artistes in Ghana and to some extent, artistes who have been in the music scene for long to have a small fan base.



But that was not the same for dancehall musician, J.Derobie who was accepted with open arms by Ghanaians after he broke into the limelight with hit song ‘Poverty’.



Commenting on the issue of fan base and support in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’, J.Derobie asserted that artistes in the country do not get their teeming fans for free but they (artistes) buy them.



“You do not get the fans at once. But you buy them with talent and love. By and by they grow in number,” he said.



According to him, Ghanaians accepted him in his very first days of entering mainstream music and have ever since urged him on. “Fans and supporters have supported me from day one (1) and are still supporting me.”



J.Derobie appreciated the support of his fans over the years and promised to continue delivering them with quality music.



The musician is currently promoting his new EP, ‘Nungua Diaries’. The album was inspired by his life experiences growing up in Nungua and how it taught him a different perspective of life.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.