Artiste of the Year victory was God-ordained, an answered prayer for help – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

My winning of the ultimate award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was ordained by God, so says UK-based Gospel music star Diana Hamilton.



She sat down for an interview with Ghanaweekend.com’s Kwame Dadzie.



When Ms Hamilton was asked if the 2021 Artiste of the Year win at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has brought her brand increased visibility, she answered: “Oh yeah. I can’t dispute that fact at all.”



She gave the impression the award does not account for all that she is currently because “the VGMAs [only] saw us working and nominated us. We were at a [certain] point when they took us on and awarded us but [indeed], they’ve added on.”



“That award has also added on,” the ‘Adom (Grace)’ hitmaker stressed.



Transitioning into a moment of Christian fervour, she noted: “We serve a God who is always doing new things and always adding on.”



She expressed the conviction that the coveted VGMAs trophy was an answered prayer for help and actually ordained by God.



“If there’s one prayer I pray, it’s for God to bring us help, help from places I least expect, help from places that he has ordained,” the trained nurse and singer said. “And I know that VGMAs and all the awards that came with it were things that God had ordained.”



Afrobeats star KiDi had been tipped to lift the trophy.



A section of the Ghanaian public protested Ms Hamilton’s winning of the VGMAs Artiste of the Year award in 2021.



Some claimed up until then, they did not know her. In answering the protest, others cited how popular her ‘Adom’ song was during the pandemic up until the 2021 VGMAs victory and there were others still who also indicated a robust voting drive had been put in gear for her victory.



During the awards night, she picked up four awards out of six nominations.



Currently, the singer-songwriter is promoting her first 2022 song ‘My Meditations’.