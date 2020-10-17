Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Artiste of the Year should be given houses, cars – Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Samuel Ofori Amponsah, also known by the name “Mr All 4 Real”, has said that he will not attend Ghana Music Awards again if he is invited.



According to the former pastor, organisers of the awards make a lot of money but the artistes don’t benefit from the “booty.”



Speaking on Atinka Drive on Atinka 104.7 FM with Roman Fada, Ofori Amponsah suggested that winners of the awards should be given prizes that are encouraging instead of the usual plaques they present to artists.



“The organisers of the awards make a lot of money and I think the artiste of the year should be given a two-bedroom apartment,” he said.



He added that “On that night alone you are going to take about 20 billion and you will give me an object made of wood. So later, when I realised they were given wooden trophies, I said to myself I don’t have to work for woods.”



However, the Multiple Award Winner also stated that his mind was not focused on awards, adding that his works were more than just awards.



“I spoke to people’s life and their lives changed and that is my award,” said.



Ofori Amponsah recounted a story where someone’s marriage was saved because of his ‘Emmanuella’ song, adding that the couple named their child Emmanuella after they rekindled their love instead of breaking the marriage, saying that alone was an encouragement to him.



Still, on awards, Mr All for Real also said he had lots of awards lying in his house, adding that some had broken while others are missing.

He was of the view that if the organisers of the awards add a car or a house, it would be more appreciative than just plaques.



“I think we, musicians should come together on this, and no one will go [to the awards]. If they cannot give winners two-bedroom or a car, we won’t go. I think they were fooling us with the wood. At first, we were so enthusiastic about the woods but now we are not,” he said.



