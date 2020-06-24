Artist pushes Jackie Appiah to top Twitter trends with love proposal

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
An artist whose obsession with Jackie Appiah led him to draw the actress has become the talk of the town, setting the mood for a fun-packed conversation on social media.
Clad in a pink long sleeves shirt with a black pair of trousers and shoes to match, the Kumasi-based artist by name Eugene in a short video clip appeared mesmerized having met Jackie Appiah in person. With a gift in his hands, ready to make a presentation to his ‘love’, Eugene beamed with smiles.
But before the presentation was an interaction where Jackie Appiah mentioned that the artist has been stalking her for the past seven months.
“I’m from Kumasi but I’ve come to stay in Accra because of her,” the lover boy disclosed in his attempt to communicate how deep the love he has for Jackie Appiah is. 'Love goes where love is' - the saying goes.
“I’ve been following her; I just want to see,” he continued, triggering an “awwww” from the female colleagues of Jackie Appiah who filmed the epic moment.
“So you love her?” one of them asked to which the artist responded with words and action. He nodded!
At this juncture, the time was ripe for the presentation of the gift. Eugene unveiled the priceless gift for his 'sweetheart’ – a pencil art of Jackie Appiah he had there!
“So now, what do you want from me?” asked Jackie Appiah after seeing what was hidden in the parcel.
Before he would utter a word, Eugene licked his lips, gathered momentum, and spilled the obvious. “I love you,” he said. But it did not end there! He qualified the love with an adverb. “Seriously,” he added.
Here’s how people are reacting to the romantic story!
Chairman says he has moved from Kumasi to come stay in Accra cos of Jackie Appiah......eiii!— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) June 24, 2020
The drawing de3 herhh....????????????
pic.twitter.com/2Ekr6u1nvP
The guy drew Afriyie Acquah with a wig instead of Jackie Appiah ????????— Trouble (@Freshasfuck1) June 24, 2020
I think we should sanitise the man's pencil and give him another chance ????????????— Kaki.tra (@Kakikid_) June 24, 2020
Jackie Appiah
SO WHICH PART OF KUMASI DOES THIS MAN ACTUALLY COME FROM AND HE HAS BEEN ABLE TO HYPE HIMSELF WITH SUCH GREAT TALENT ????????????— Kaki.tra (@Kakikid_) June 24, 2020
Jackie Appiah it's well ????????
Hmmmm that portrait maybe Jackie Appiah without makeup.... heeeerrrr this guy paaaa you get vhim waaa.. ????????????????????????????????????????— HASH TAG # (@FreshBo86186843) June 24, 2020
Chairman sii , )ne Jackie Appiah d) ?? no Fri Nyame h) DIALECT...— ????????KA_NA_WU???????? (@Odasanii_) June 24, 2020
Enti s3 monnti asi3 AAA monk) HEBLIEWS... ????????????
He drew an Agama lizard wey dey use UB hair relaxer and said it’s jackie Appiah ????????— blvck.americxn?????????? (@unruly_brimah) June 24, 2020
Arrest that boy????????#Messi33 #AssChallenge
Do expect us to have gf who look like us so that we bring forth kids looking like Jackie Appiah en portrait? Hell no ???????? https://t.co/S1M4frYaHI— Kwahu Borga (@6glocck) June 24, 2020
Sake of Jackie Appiah dis boy wan yawa we de bois frm Kumasi but enfa,restraining order is not enough he shd be banned frm ever drawing again..patapaa sef fine pass dat drawing????— Kojo?????????????????? (@Kojo54995968) June 24, 2020
Everybody is pointing fingers at the guy,nobody is asking the actual picture of Jackie Appiah he had. Nnipa sesa oooh— Nana Nyame ???????????????? (@kobby_scofield) June 24, 2020
Jackie Appiah right now— alvinotchere (@AlvinOtchere) June 24, 2020
she still cant understand ???? pic.twitter.com/CYyf76Kee5
This pic was meant for Eno Barony Jackie Appiah is receiving it on her behalf ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vtffvor5l3— Efya TDC (@bonsam_shito) June 24, 2020
But this guy paaa Jackie Appiah wey you make he Dey look like Cat nu???????????? Neni Nso ade3 kraaaa— ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (KuchokoSon) (@kobbyskary) June 24, 2020
Jackie Appiah— Kaki.tra (@Kakikid_) June 24, 2020
Buh CHAIRMAN no force kraaaa
Or edey think say we dey do try your luck for accra here????????????
Ana ewan draw this pic pic.twitter.com/d6eQZlGpI6
eni3 akoa nu waboka paa ...moving from ksi to Accra...nbs love..this one na love wantintin..as for the drawing of Jackie Appiah dier..the less said the better????????????— kobbiespixel (@kobbiespixel) June 24, 2020
