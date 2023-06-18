Arrest those behind Nogokpo's invitation to Agyinasare - Kumchacha to IGP

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate International Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has has called on the Inspector General of Police to cause the arrest of individuals behind the invitation extended to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare by the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Volta Region.



According to Kumchacha, some statements made by those behind the invitation imply a threat to the Archbishop's life.



"Anyone who suggests they will take action if he fails to honor the invitation should be considered a threat. Dampare (IGP) should arrest all of them," he stated.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha noted that the language and tone used in the invitation make it more of a command than an actual invitation, which he considers to be nonsense.



He went on to describe the invitation as bogus.



"The Archbishop has been in God's work for a long time, starting at the age of 13. He is an experienced pastor, and even if it were me who was invited by the people of Nogokpo, it would still be bogus. It's total balderdash, as a UK person would say. You invite a distinguished figure like Archbishop Agyinasare and give him a 14-day ultimatum?" he questioned.



Why has he been summoned



During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces. In his sermon, he cited incidents of spiritual attacks, including one that occurred in Nogokpo in the Volta Region, which he referred to as the "demonic headquarters."



In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V. The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within a 14-day period, accusing him of making derogatory statements about the town.



However, Kumchacha, in an interview with Oman Channel, expressed his displeasure with the chiefs' actions and refuted the allegation that the Archbishop meant any disrespect with his statement.



"He did not insult any elder. Archbishop Agyinasare is a man of respect who would never denigrate anyone.



"Unlike someone like myself who speaks my mind, he has never been known for that. If he said something and has clarified that he didn't mean any harm, even stating that his wife is from the Volta Region and he would not disrespect the people of his wife, it is disheartening to see that they issued a letter with a 14-day ultimatum and a threat. That is a command, not an invitation. What disgusts me the most is their insinuation that they will take action against him if he fails to come," Kumchacha fumed.







Friday, June 16, 2023, marked exactly 14 days since the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo issued the ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare. It remains uncertain whether the Archbishop has complied with the order.



In a subsequent sermon on May 28, 2023, Agyinasare clarified his statement and denied casting a slur on the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region. He explained that he was referring to a specific incident that occurred after a crusade in Aflao.



Agyinasare expressed regret over the issues surrounding his statement and reaffirmed his commitment to serving Ghana as a "spiritual gatekeeper." He assured that his ministry has always spoken up during critical times in the nation's history and that he remains dedicated to serving God's people and the country.







GA/DO