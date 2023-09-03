Arnold challenges Fameye's low diaspora event attendance narrative

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Fameye's assertion that Ghanaians abroad refuse to attend events organized by Ghanaian musicians outside the country has been refuted by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, an entertainment journalist, who has raised questions about the promotional strategies employed in marketing the show.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Fameye said that many Ghanaian acts are forced to cancel their shows due to apathy from the Ghanaian community in the diaspora.



The musician compared the situation to that of Nigerian musician Wizkid and blamed the Ghanaian community internationally for not supporting artists when they go out to perform.



“Since I blew up in 2019, I have played shows in UK and America. I have gone with other people and it didn’t work for us. Even if it would work for us, the Ghanaians have to be the majority there and even that, they are shy to tag along,” Fameye is quoted to have said.



He continued: “Why do Ghanaian artists keep cancelling their shows? They don't come. If Wizkid holds a show, even if the show is four months away, it will be sold out. I've witnessed it, in New York, and I don't want to mention names. Big, big names from here. Just last year, they had a concert in a small place. Not even ten people showed up. If I mention names, you would be surprised.”



But Arnold during a submission on UTV’s United Showbiz, monitored by GhanaWeb, questioned the promotional strategies by event promoters, downplaying the ‘shy’ narrative spewed by Fameye.



According to Arnold, some Ghanaian musicians have had successful events abroad, hence, Fameye’s account is problematic. He argued that the level of enthusiasm and exuberance from the public are whipped up through strategic marketing and promotion.



“We’ve seen how Ghanaians abroad received and patronize the events of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, and co. I don’t see a pint of shyness,” said Arnold. “I have worked over a period and a favorite artiste who is popular and has pedigree is coming to my vicinity and I say I’m shy? I won’t appear? How? It beats my mind.”



“He said if it’s a Wizkid show, the Ghanaian would make sure he seeks permission from work or go on leave within that period. Let’s even assume Fameye is right. Why do you think the Ghanaian would do that? Because Wizkid is popular, his song is popular and whoever is doing the event has promoted it to the extent that you cannot afford to miss it,” Arnold added.





