Arnold and George Quaye campaign for Stonebwoy, tip him to win VGMA Artiste of the Year

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy is in competition with 7 other musicians for the VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' title.



His fans are optimistic about him beating the likes of Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, KiDi, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and King Promise to win the title for the first time.



Some industry players, including the CEO of Image Bureau, George Quaye, and entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, have tipped Stonebwoy to win considering his exceptional performance under the year in review.



The 24th edition of the VGMA seems to be between rapper Black Sherif and gospel musician, Piesie Esther, considering the social media buzz around these two.

However, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo believes that Stonebwoy can pull off a big surprise.



"Piesie this, Blacko that - but here is that guy who did the most in 2022. Shock us! " Arnold captioned the cover photo of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album.



Parts of George Quaye's open campaign for the dancehall musician read: "With multiple international appearances, performances, and collaborations, awards, and a sold-out Bhim Concert under his belt, it is no surprise that Stonebwoy has been making waves in the music industry for years now!"



He further urged music lovers to rally behind his deserving artiste to win the ultimate title come May 6.



"I don’t know which way you have voted and I am not here to influence that in any way. But if you want an act that’s worth the ultimate honour on the night, here’s one worth looking at."

















