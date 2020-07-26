Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo replies Wiyaala

Ghanaian writer and entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Ghanaian writer and entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has reacted to Wiyaala’s warning to him and others not discuss her.



The Ghanaian singer became furious after Arnold said in a discussion on GhanaWeb TV’s ‘Bloggers Forum’ that she [Wiyaala] and her handler’s attention has been on the international market and not the Ghanaian market.



His comment was on music producer, JMJ’s assertion that the female side of the Ghanaian music scene is virtually dead following the inactiveness of Kaakie, MzVee and the late Ebony Reigns and also gave a shout out to Wiyaala for her vibrancy.



It appears the Lioness misunderstood Arnold’s comment and warned him and other bloggers/entertainment pundits to stop mentioning her name in their discussions in a video she posted online.



Following her outburst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net shared a video of the discussion on his Facebook and asked people and the singer not to be quick to judge.



He was also shocked by the attitude of some of his colleagues after the incident.



Arnold wrote: “DON’T BE QUICK TO JUDGE! Ghana fuo ankasa, we are too quick to judge. Somebody is mistakenly called a thief, before he can utter any explanation to prove otherwise, he would have been lynched already".



“It is no wonder we can lynch an innocent 90-year old for nothing.

In all these, my bigggest disappointment, as always stems from these so-called colleagues and friends who are quick to share, project and shout your ‘failings’. You can do better!”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.