Are you saying Ghanaians are responsible for the hardship? - Nana Yaa Brefo asks Hawa Koomson

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Prominent media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has poked holes in some submissions made by the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, on the state of Ghana's economy.



During the interview, Mavis Hawa Koomson, who also serves as a Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, while commenting on the economic setbacks in the country cited a scenario where someone she is familiar with complained about financial difficulties, although the individual earns a fairly reasonable salary.



She explained that even though the person earns about GH¢12,000, she still complains that it is not enough due to a mortgage she is paying for, and land she has acquired among other items she is paying for.



According to the minister, but for the personal choices and preferences of this abovementioned person, GH¢12,000 should have been a decent salary.



Nana Yaa Brefo, who found Hawa Koomson’s assertion puzzling asked her if Ghanaians should blame themselves for the hardship in the country, however, the MP refused to answer the question directly.



This is what ensued in the conversation between Nana Yaa Brefo and Hawa Koomson on Onua FM.



Hawa Koomson: I was shocked when I got to know that someone earns GH¢12,000 in Ghana. Because it is said that only ministers or MPs earn such an amount in the country. The person complained that she was not satisfied with it because her expenses were more than that.



Nana Yaa Brefo: It is because there is a hike in prices of goods and services, right?



Hawa Koomson: No, due to the huge amount she earns, she has used a huge chunk of her salary for a mortgage and other personal project, that's why.



Nana Yaa Brefo: So, are you insinuating that Ghanaians are responsible for the hardship?



Hawa Koomson: Listen, in this case, she is doing a lot of things with the salary so before it comes she has finished spending it, that’s the reason.



