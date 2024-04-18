‘Are we blowing trumpets now?' – Quables berates Dancegod Lloyd over ‘game changer’ title

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Quables has tackled Dancegod Lloyd on social media for claiming he gave the Ghanaian dance industry a facelift.



In a series of jabs on X, the former manager of the popular Ghanaian dancer lambasted him for claiming an ‘imaginary title’.



Earlier Dancegod took to X and wrote, “After legendary Paa Tee and Adjetey Sowah’s era, I played the biggest role in giving the dance industry in Ghana a face in modern day entertainment. The evidence is there. The number of No.1 songs my dance has influenced…”



However, Quables who disagrees with such an assertion stormed X with a series of responses, shortly after Dancegod Lloyd's posts went viral.



“Are we blowing trumpets now, make I start? You will go and hide!” he wrote in a mixture of English and Pijin.



He added, “In Ghana, when a dancer has nothing to do anymore, he starts to celebrate verification!!”



Following the posts, some netizens lambasted Quables for what they described as exhibiting sheer envy towards his former artiste.



Addressing such critics while establishing his stance as the one who groomed, discovered and gave Dancegod the platform to shine, Quables shared a video of the former eulogizing him.



The DWP boss shared excerpts of Dancegod Lloyd’s interview with Delay where he described him (Quables) as an angel, who found and nurtured him from scratch.



Quables shared the video with the caption, “You people think I don’t like this person? Ask him to really tell you about me. If nothing had gone wrong or kept going on, I would never come at him like that. He knows what he is doing. One day I hope he tells you all the truth!” he wrote on X."



Prior to this development, Dancegod celebrated his achievement of being the first Ghanaian dancer to be verified on TikTok, as well as the only dancer to be recognized by American singer, Chris Brown.





