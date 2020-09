Entertainment of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apology and retraction

Filmmaker Socrate Safo

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, GhanaWeb curated an article from ghanaguardian.com with the headline: I've videoed myself having sex countless times - Socrate Safo.



The publication was inaccurate.



GhanaWeb retracts and apologises to Mr. Socrate Safo for the inconvenience it may have caused.



The said publication has been pulled down accordingly.

