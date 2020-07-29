Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Apology accepted – Wiyaala to JMJ

Ghanaian singer, Noella Wiyaala

Ghanaian singer, Noella Wiyaala has been calmed down after she warned entertainment pundits, bloggers and others to stop mentioning her name.



In her video, she specifically mentioned Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and music producer-JMJ after the former disagreed with the music producer in a comment he made about the female music scene.



If our cherish readers would recall, JMJ gave a shout out to Wiyaala in a recent interview he said the Ghanaian female music scene is virtually dead following the inactiveness of Kaakie, MzVee and the late Ebony Reigns. He further touted Wiyaala’s effort of working hard within the international stage.



But entertainment writer and critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo in a counter-argument on GhanaWeb TV’s ‘Bloggers’ Forum’ Show averred JMJ’s statement doesn’t hold water because Wiyaala’s concentration has been on the international market but not actively on the Ghanaian musician.



This comment infuriated her to come out with a video warning Arnold, JMJ and others to stop mentioning her name in their discussions if they think she doesn’t really count in the local music scene.



Following her outburst, JMJ issued an apology to the singer if she thinks his comment was in a bad taste then he is sorry-and it won’t happen again.



“The only time I mentioned Wiyaala’s name on air was when I was giving praises to her. And you know the funny thing about the whole video? Amongst all the female artistes in Ghana, the most revered, the one that pundits don’t even say anything ugly about her is that girl. So, the energy she came out with saying that, it’s as though she’s been having a lot this but I can’t even remember a publication that disrespected Wiyaala.



“The only time I mentioned her was when I was praising her so I was shocked to see her video coming on such a wild outburst on me,” JMJ said in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s ‘DayBreak Hitz program on Tuesday.



He added: “So, I asked myself, was it that it was wrong I said ‘but for the likes of Wiyaala who is doing well out there?’ if I was wrong that she’s doing well out there, then I’m sorry, it won’t happen again.”



After his apology, Wiyaala has reacted-stating that his apology has been accepted. She also disclosed how sorry she is.





