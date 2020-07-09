LifeStyle of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: etvghana.com

Anyone who advises you to masturbate is a devil – Rev. Nyansa Boakwa

Rev. Nyansa Boakwa, Radio Presenter

Happy FM’s religious show host, Rev. Nyansa Boakwa has opined that anyone who advises another person to masturbate is a devil.



Rev. Nyansa Boakwa, on his show Nsem Pii, has advised against masturbation severally, noting some side effects that could come with doing that like cancer and even spiritual effects like bed wetting and going through lots of hardships in life.



Speaking on the same topic of whether masturbation in a sexual relationship is good, with eTV Ghana’s host, Adwen the Love Doctor on ‘In Bed with Adwen’, he disclosed that most of the people in churches whose lives are not going well for them are as a result of masturbation.



“I counsel people and they tell me what they are going through. People are experiencing bed-wetting because of this. This week, I have counselled about 126 people on masturbation and none of them mentioned that life is going well for them”, he said.



Rev. Nyansa Boakwa advised that masturbation is backed by a spiritual force which invites poverty and suffering upon anyone who indulges in the act, hence people should refrain from it.





