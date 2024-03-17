'Any man who beats a woman isn’t fit to be called a man' - Pete Edochie

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has established that men who usually beat up women out of the slightest provocation aren't fit to be called men.



The celebrated actor made this known via his official Instagram page in a shared video while making an advertisement for Life Lager beer.



The movie thespian who stated that his 77th birthday coincides with the just-ended International Women’s Day, was spotted showering praises on women, adding that a house only becomes a home when a woman moves in it.



Pete Edochie also said the strength of a woman lies in her tongue, and as such, a woman's utterances when she is offended could be dangerous.



He added that any man who can treat a woman right and win her over is capable of leading both a local government and a country.



