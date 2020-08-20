Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Any celebrity who comes to you in the name of Agenda 57 is a thief, the group has collapsed - NPP warned

play videoMembers of Agenda 57 after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo

A former member of Agenda 57 has hinted that the group has collapsed.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on ‘Z News’, Baffour stated that the group is no more in existence.



He warned the leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be careful about anyone who will approach them in the name of the group.



Baffour stressed that anyone who will propose to the leaders of the NPP on the group’s activeness and wiliness to campaign for them is a thief.



According to him, the group is no more vibrant—and it doesn’t look attractive in the eyes of the people.



When asked what led to the collapse of Agenda 57, Baffour answered the leaders of the group were not truthful—and after they got what they were looking for, their actions made the group lose its credibility.



He alleged that the leaders of Agenda 57 thought of their personal interest and that led to the collapse of the group.



Baffour indicated most of the members who sacrificed their time were abandoned and disappointed after the party came to power.



Agenda 57 was a group made of some actors, actresses and production crew members in the country which campaigned for the NPP ahead of the 2016 elections. The group was led by Agya Koo, Matilda Asare and others.



