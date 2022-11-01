Anger towards Ofori-Atta should be directed at Akufo-Addo - Romeo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Event organiser, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare, popularly known as Romeo, has indicated that the anger social media users are channeling towards Ken-Ofori-Atta should be directed towards Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.



Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, the entertainment pundit disclosed that during the era of former President John Dramani Mahama, Ghanaians always blamed him for everything that didn't concern him.



“In the old days of President Mahama, we always called him out when there was ‘Dumso’. He wasn't the Energy Minister, he wasn't the Director of ECG and anytime the lights were out we blamed him and yet we didn't know it was a generational issue.



“We didn't know it was government after government piled up problem but no one cared and yet he had to solve it. But today when we are talking about the economy. Vice president Bawumia, the then-running mate was accusing the former president of incompetence when he was mentioning the dollar as a means of the president's means of incompetence.



“Today, here we are. We are not mentioning Bawumia. We are not mentioning the president. We are rather mentioning an appointee we didn't vote for. We didn't vote for the appointee, we voted for the president and if anything rots, it starts from the head. So if you are calling for the head of Finance Minister, you should be calling for the head of the President to resign,” he shared.



He added that in the western world, once a leader is aware they aren't going to meet the expectations of the people they serve, they resign and let someone competent take over.



He cited the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, as an example of a leader who recently resigned and added that Akufo-Addo should follow in her lead.



“People have resigned. Liz Truss recently resigned because come on, the job you gave me when I wasn't in the office, I felt okay, I could do this, but coming in I realised that, no! It's beyond me, I don't have solutions.



“That's how the West thinks. No man is a fountain of knowledge. Once they feel they are struggling with a problem they make way for others to take charge. What is Akufo-Addo waiting for? He should resign,” he added.







ADA/BOG