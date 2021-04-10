You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 10Article 1229050

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Andy Dosty responsible for my failure to earn 2021 VGMA nominations - Okese 1

Fasting rising rapper, Frank Nanah Afrane affectionately called Okese 1 has stated that radio presenter, Andy Dosty has a hand in his failure to earn a spot in this year’s VGMAs nominee list.

According to him, the presenter has influenced the board’s decision to omit him from this year's VGMAs.

He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Andy Dosty is sabotaging him because of the encounter they had.

“I am not bothered for not getting nominations but I believe Andy Dosty is behind my failure to earn a nomination from VGMAs," he added.

He further mentioned, his fans will go hard on VGMA board if they fail to nominate him for the prestigious award.

