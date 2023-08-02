An artist like no other - Hammer heaps praises on Lasmid

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Celebrated record producer and entrepreneur, Edward Nana Poku Osei, famously known as Da’ Hammer, has expressed his admiration for new Ghanaian music sensation, Lasmid.



In a post on Twitter (now X) on Monday, August 1, 2023, the Hip Hop producer described Lasmid’s style of music as “unique” and different from other artists in the industry.



He further praised the “Friday Night” hitmaker’s consistency and urged him to keep up the pace and be on good terms with others in order to move forward in his craft.



“At this point it’s safe to add @LASMIDOFFICIAL1 to the limited list of true unique artists who sound like nothing we’ve heard before them. The first and last of their kind. The kind of artist others try to emulate.



“This caliber is what’s known as your favorite artist’s favorite artists. To earn your way into this list requires that u dare to be different while remaining consistent with a style that has never been heard before. You can’t fake your way into that breed.



He also expressed hope in the artist’s craft, stating that if he continues on the same tangent, the likes of Drake could be knocking at his doors soon.



“Well done ma guy… If u keep the creativity at this pace it’s drake who’ll be asking for a collabo soon. Try repair all bad blood to break all curses and move full steam ahead. The world is yours,” he added.



Da’Hammer joins the list of industry personalities who have commended Lasmid on his versatile style of music and hard work.



On of such persons is Kwesi Ernest, the CEO of Media Excel Productions and a renowned Ghanaian music producer, who described Lasmid’s style as “beautiful.”





