American superstar DJ Khaled shows massive support to Ghanaian dance group De_Gamechangers

Multiple award-winning American DJ, record executive, songwriter, record producer, and media personality, DJ Khaled, has shown massive love to a Ghanaian dance group who danced to his music.



The American superstar took to his Instagram account to share a video of the Ghanaian dance duo showing their talent as they boogied to his song.



The Popstar singer who appeared awed by the overflow of talent and creativity coming from the duo, did not waste time to shout them out.



Captioning the video, DJ Khaled wrote: “This so ????! @de_gamechangers!

FANLUV I SEE U I HEAR YOU AND THE LUV IS FELT! @iamdjlivia did u see this ?

#POPSTAR“



Many fans and followers of the American star took to the comment section to compliment the dancers after they also watched the video.



One commenter who was awed by the dance moves wrote: “These kids should get paid to dance pure talent???????? someone pay 4 their schooling or something. Christina brown vibe”



Another fan of the singer who saw the Ghanaians exhibiting their talent wrote: “amazing such a great performance”.



DJ Khaled’s praise highlights yet another creative craft coming from Ghana and Africa after Shatta Wale and a number of directors and dancers put Ghana on the map after they played roles in Beyonce’s Black Is King film.





