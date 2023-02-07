American record producer Diddy shoots down claim of sabotaging Burna Boy's Grammy win

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper and record producer Diddy has been credited with Burna Boy's first-time Grammy award win in 2020 based on his collaboration with the Afrobeats singer on his album "Twice as Tall."



According to music lovers, Burna Boy rode on Diddy's influence to secure a Grammy award.



Following Burna Boy's loss at the 65th Grammy award ceremony, a viral Instagram post purportedly made by Diddy jabbed the Nigerian singer and claimed that his disassociation from his camp gave him a chance of winning an award despite bagging two nominations.



"I helped you win your first and only grammy award which I did out of kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help ?? Oh okay," the Instagram post read, but according to Diddy, the image in circulation is fake and not from him.



"This is fake," he responded to a tweet amidst the allegations levelled against him.



Burna Boy's 2022 album "Love, Damini" earned him a Grammy nomination in the "Best Global Music Album" category, but he lost out to Masa Takumi's "Sakura".



Also, the Afrobeats star lost out on his Best Global Music Performance to South African artistes Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman.



The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.



Check out the posts sighted by GhanaWeb













OPD/BOG