American rapper wades in Coachella vs Afrochella brouhaha

American rap star Chance the Rapper has commented on the Coachella vs Afrochella legal case.



America's Coachella has taken legal action against Ghana's Afrochella regarding trademark infringement.



Goldenvoice, the Coachella organiser, claims that Afrochella is “intentionally trading on the good will” of the 23-year-old festival.



The lawsuit was filed in a California court on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.



Reacting on Sunday, 9 October 2022, Chance the Rapper who is currently promoting his Black Star Line festival schedule for the New Year season in Accra, Ghana, simply tweeted: "We are still going to Afrochella."



Afrochella started in 2017 and according to a tweet by co-founder Deezy from that year, indeed the naming of the festival was in reminiscence of the American event.



"A coachella themed event," Edward Asafu Adjaye alias Deezy said.