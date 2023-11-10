Amerado's chart-topping success continues with 'Kwaku Ananse' remix featuring Fameye

Music of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Ghanaian musician Amerado has once again demonstrated his ability to capture the essence of the moment.



The rapper recently dropped the remix of his hit single, "Kwaku Ananse," featuring Fameye.



The original "Kwaku Ananse" has been a reigning champion on the charts for weeks, establishing itself as the undisputed number-one song of the moment in the country.



The song has garnered over 6 million streams on Audiomack, 4 million on Boomplay, and underscoring its widespread appeal and popularity among online music enthusiasts.



Complementing the audio success is the official music video for "Kwaku Ananse" on YouTube with 1.5 million views and counting.



In the spirit of unity and artistic synergy, Amerado and Fameye have given the music scene a remix that not only honors the original but elevates it to new heights.



"Kwaku Ananse" at this moment stands tall as a symbol of what happens when artists respond to the fervent calls of their fans and create magic together.



