Amerado questions why Kwaku Ananse didn’t get any nomination

Entertainment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician, Amerado has questioned organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards why they failed to nominate his popular song, Kwaku Ananse.



The Telecel Ghana Music Awards announced its nominees for this year’s awards.



At a well-attended event on the night of March 28, 2024, this year’s awards was launched.



The scheme will be celebrating all music stakeholders who have proven their mettle in the year under review.



In a tweet on X, Amerado could not fathom why regardless of the popularity of his song, it did not make the cut to be considered for any category.



He said “Dear @GHMusicAwards, Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated?



Meanwhile, Amerado bagged two nominations on the night. Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye earned a place in the best collaboration category while The Hardest – Amerado earned a place in the best rap performance.