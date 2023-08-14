Amandzeba reveals why 'Wɔgbɛ Jɛkɛ' doesn't have a music video

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Ghanaian highlife artist Amandzeba Nat Brew has provided insight into the absence of a music video for his renowned song "Wɔgbɛ Jɛkɛ." The singer explained that the song, which garnered widespread acclaim, did not receive a video due to an unfortunate incident during the recording process.



During an interview on Asaase Radio on August 9, 2023, Amandzeba Nat Brew revealed that a trip to Israel was a part of the song's production journey. However, upon his return, he discovered that the recording tape had been lost, rendering the plans for creating a video impossible.



"As of now, 'Wɔgbɛ Jɛkɛ' doesn't have a music video. I had gone to Israel for some parts of the recording, and when I returned, they informed me that the tape had been misplaced," Amandzeba Nat Brew explained.



"Wɔgbɛ Jɛkɛ" attained significant popularity, solidifying its place in the Ghanaian music landscape.



Additionally, Amandzeba Nat Brew expressed his desire to collaborate with a Nigerian artist on the song. He mentioned that he had communicated this intention to a Nigerian artist. Unfortunately, the collaboration never came to fruition.



"I informed a Nigerian artist about my interest in collaborating with him," he added.



