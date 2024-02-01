Amal Fashanu opens up love and faith on ‘God Knows’

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Renowned Spanish-Nigerian artist Amal Fashanu, takes listeners on a soul-stirring journey of love and faith with her latest single, 'God Knows.'



The heartfelt track explores themes of love, resilience, and the unwavering belief in a higher power. Amal Fashanu's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics deliver a powerful message that resonates with the soul.



'God Knows.' delves into the complexities of life, love, and the comforting certainty that there is divine guidance. Amal Fashanu's soulful vocals convey a range of emotions, creating an intimate connection with listeners. The single is a harmonious blend of soul, gospel, and contemporary R&B influences, showcasing Amal's versatility and depth as an artist.



Building on the success of her debut release, 'New Beginnings,' Amal continues to carve her niche in the music industry with a distinctive blend of R&B and Afro beats. Amal's entrancing vocals and poetic lyrics, showcased in 'Detty December,' resonated with audiences globally, earning her widespread acclaim.

Amal sure brings her multicultural roots into the mix with a blend of English, pidgin English, and even some Spanish to showcase her versatility. The title of the song demonstrate the power of the omniscient God in relation to everything that goes on with humans.



'God Knows.' is another soul-stirring composition that pushes the boundaries of genre, offering listeners an immersive musical experience. Inspired by her cultural heritage, Amal has embraced the alchemy of contemporary urban tempo, fusing this with an Afrobeat rhythm, punctuated beautifully by her hyptnotic Spanish and French poetic lyricism.,



The artist's Spanish-Nigerian heritage serves as a wellspring of inspiration, infusing her music with cultural richness and diversity. The single, laden with emotion and sincerity, is a harmonious fusion of soul, R&B, Afrobeats and gospel elements, showcasing Amal's versatility as a vocalist and storyteller creating an intimate connection with the listener.



Fans can connect with Amal on @amalfashanu to catch exclusive glimpses of the upcoming release, behind-the-scenes content, and updates. With 'God Knows,' Amal is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene, solidifying her status as a cross-cultural music sensation.



'God Knows.' is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.



Amal is a Spanish-Nigerian music artist known for her genre-defying sound that seamlessly blends R&B and Afro beats. With a captivating voice and poignant lyrics, Amal has quickly become a rising star in the music industry. Following the success of her debut single, 'Betty December,' Amal continues to push creative boundaries with her upcoming release, 'God Knows.'